Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:34 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:55 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:42 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:09 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The recent long-lived south swell will continue its slow fall with south facing shore surf holding steady through Saturday. Stronger trade winds will increase short period wind waves along many eastern exposures from this weekend into early next week. A gale passing east of New Zealand is sending the next appreciable swell northward within Hawaii's southern swell window. These longer period south swells may arrive to boost southern surf by the end of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.