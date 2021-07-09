Maui News

Young Brothers Completes Lāna‘i Recovery Sailing within 24 Hours

July 9, 2021, 6:56 AM HST
1 Comment
After experiencing dangerous ocean conditions en route to Lāna‘i on July 8, Young Brothers responded with a successful recovery sailing to the Port of Kaumalapau within 24 hours.

“Upon arrival, highly-skilled employees safely discharged and loaded cargo for the return trip to Honolulu,” company representatives said. YB also extended its gate hours yesterday until 3:30 p.m. to facilitate convenient cargo pick-up for customers.

The incident comes as Young Brothers is reportedly investing in a new mooring system at the Port of Kaumalapau that is designed to enhance its ability to safely discharge and pick up cargo in rough seas and inclement weather. The new system is a pilot project and is described as a first of its kind in the nation. It is expected to be in place in Fall 2021. 

PROJECT TIMELINE

Project timeline for new mooring system on Lāna‘i.

Aerial view of how the new mooring system will work at Kaumalapau:

