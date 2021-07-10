File photo by Wendy Osher.

International oil politics and strong summer demand continue to nudge gas prices upward throughout the region, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.04 a gallon as of 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, eight cents higher than a month ago, and 81 cents higher than the average last year on the same date.

In Kahului, the average price is $4.05, which is one cent higher compared to last week, 15 cents higher than last month, and 57 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Lihue’s average price for regular is $4.24, which is up two cents from last week, nine cents higher than last month and 69 cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $3.96, which is one cent higher a week ago, seven cents higher than last month, and 92 cents higher than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.08, which is one cent higher from last week, four cents higher than last month, and 60 cents higher than a year ago.

“Prices increased by only a penny or two in most regions of the state driven mostly by increased summer demand, but also by uncertainty in the international oil markets as some of the bigger producers can’t agree on production levels,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. AAA recommends motorists try save fuel by combining errands, using the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the family when possible and keeping tires properly inflated.

