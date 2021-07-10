Lauri Calkins, Ph.D. (right) and Judge Peter Cahill (left). Photo courtesy of MBHR.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources installed Lauri Calkins, Ph.D. to its board of directors on July 1, 2021 after an installation ceremony conducted by Judge Peter Cahill at its administrative offices in Makawao.

“Your primary role as a board member is to contribute to the defining of the organization’s mission, and governing the fulfillment of that mission and to carry out all the functions of the office of board member as stated in the bylaws,” said Judge Cahill, in the ceremony proceedings on June 24, 2021.

Maui Behavioral Health Resources is an umbrella organization of three nonprofit agencies: Aloha House, Mālama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services. It is the largest non-profit treatment provider on Maui. All three agencies seek to provide mental health and substance use disorder treatment to Maui residents.

After operating independently for many years, the three agencies merged in 2008 to share and maximize their expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication. Together, the three agencies provide services to almost 8,000 individuals in the Maui community each year.

Dr. Calkins is a Clinical Psychologist with the Veterans Administration on Maui. She says she looks forward to serving the community in this role. “I’m a big advocate of the importance of people having access to mental health care. I hope to help further the organization’s efforts in this area,” she said.

“We’re very pleased to have Dr. Calkins join us on our board of directors. Her knowledge of behavioral health needs and our Maui community will be valuable assets for the work of the board,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of the organization.

In addition, current board members William Oldham and Kelli Myers renewed their commitments to continue as board members for an additional three-year term.

The board officers continuing to lead the organization for the 2021-2022 fiscal year are Jerry Welch, president, Kelli Meyers, vice-president, Bonnie West-Baker, treasurer and Karen Temple, secretary.