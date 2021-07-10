A Maui Bus paratransit bus sits at the Maui Economic Opportunity transportation backyard in Puʻunēnē. A Paratransit Advisory Committee is being organized and members are needed.

Maui Economic Opportunity photo.

A new Paratransit Advisory Committee being formed to improve paratransit travel is seeking members.

The committee will consist of six to nine members, who may be riders, caregivers, business owners, representatives of government and nonprofit organizations and the general public. The goal of the advisory panel is to provide a link between those who use American Disabilities Act paratransit services and Maui Economic Opportunity, which has a contract with Maui County to operate the paratransit system, and the Maui County Department of Transportation.

Paratransit services are available to persons with disabilities who are unable to ride the regular Maui Bus. The curb-to-curb service is provided by reservation to riders within a three-fourths-mile corridor on each side of Maui Bus fixed routes.

Paratransit Advisory Committee members serve voluntarily on two-year terms and are selected by a panel that includes MEO and the County of Maui Department of Transportation.

The committee will meet four times a year at noon on the first Tuesday of each quarter (January, April, July and October). The first meeting is set for noon on Oct. 5, 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A chairperson and vice-chairperson will be elected by a majority of the committee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recommendations and feedback from the advisory committee will be forwarded to MEO. Meetings are open to the public.

Those interested in serving on the committee should submit a resume and letter of interest to Maui Economic Opportunity, P.O. Box 2122, Kahului, HI 96733, Attention: Debbie Cabebe.

The application deadline is July 30, 2021.