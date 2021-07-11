Save the Date. PC: Imua Family Services

Last year marked the first time that Imua Family Services expanded its reach past Maui’s shores to unify water sports athletes from around the world to participate in Paddle Imua.

The benefit race, which originated along the famous Maliko downwind run, raises funds for Imua’s annual summer camp program for children with special needs – Camp Imua.

For its 10th anniversary, Paddle Imua is combining its global format to include ocean athletes around the world and is reviving the race’s original Maliko downwind run course. Athletes around the globe can paddle out on any body of water, on the craft or vessel of their choosing, and during a time of day that suits their needs, while those who choose to, may join in person to paddle out and support children with special needs on Maui. No matter their location, the unifying factor that links participants together is the intention of the heart – to come together to support Camp Imua and the children the program serves.

For the second year in a row, Team Ishigaki out of Himeji, Japan will paddle out in support of Paddle Imua!. PC: Imua Family Services

Hundreds of global participants joined Paddle Imua last year from a wide range of locales, including Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, New Zealand and Germany. This year, sister locations have planned Paddle Imua events overseas in Australia, Japan, San Diego and the Dominican Republic.

While the event has traditionally held an ‘Ohana festival to celebrate the participants following the race, Paddle Imua is again suspending any after-event activities in order to honor the health and safety of the participants and the community. Paddlers are encouraged to post images, videos, stories and blogs of their Paddle Imua experience over social media. Each participant will receive the official Paddle Imua racer bag – via mail for off-island participants and via pick-up for Maui participants.

There is still time to register for the 10th Anniversary Paddle Imua. Visit www.paddleimua.com to register and to find additional information. Global participants are encouraged, but not required, to join in paddling on the weekend of July 17-19, 2021.

The unofficial event slogan is “ANYWHERE, ANYTHING, ANYTIME!” Get out on the water wherever you happen to be, utilize the craft of your choosing and go at the time that’s best for you! Above all, be safe and have fun.