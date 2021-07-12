PC: Hale Makua silent auction

As a part of its 75th Anniversary Golf Tournament, Hale Makua is holding an online silent auction to help raise funds for kupuna. The silent auction is now open for bids and will run from July 12-24, 2021.

Items include:

Autographed Sentry Tournament merchandise

Hotel stay

Rounds of golf

Restaurant dining

Gift certificates for local retailers

Jewelry

Clothing

And much more!

Bidding is available here.

Hale Makua was founded in 1946 as a home for Maui elders who needed residential care, but had no one to care for them and no means to pay for care. Hale Makua opened its Wailuku facility in 1966 and expanded two years later to include 124 beds. The Kahului facility opened in 1978; and in 2020, Hale Makua Kahului added a 16-bed short-stay rehab wing, bringing the total number of beds in the Kahului facility to 254. The organization’s 75 year timeline is available here.