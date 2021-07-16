An 82-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while she was walking within a sidewalk on Mo’olu Circle in Waikapū last month, has since succumbed to injuries she sustained in the crash.

Police say Johanna Manna died on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was struck at around 7:35 a.m. on June 28, 2021 by a red 2003 Ford four-door sedan that was reversing onto the roadway from a private driveway.

Police say the 17-year-old driver was uninjured in the crash.

According to police reports, Manna fell down and sustained head injuries as a result of the collision. She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where she was initially listed in critical condition. Police say she was released at a later date from the hospital.

Police reports indicate that the involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol are not factors in this crash.

This was Maui County’s eighth traffic fatality this year, compared to six at the same time last year.