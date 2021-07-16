Maui News

Kahului DMVL Open Two More Saturdays, July 17 and July 31

July 16, 2021, 6:42 AM HST
Kahului DMVL. File photo credit: County of Maui/Kayla Bisquera.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other DMVL services by appointment on two additional Saturdays, July 17 and July 31, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Maui County Service Center office in Kahului. The service assists customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.

Saturday service is available at the Kahului office only. Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued. Customers should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

The appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are now available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is at 110 Alaʻihi St. in Kahului.

