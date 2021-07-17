Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is the recipient of a $664,584 grant for the islands of Maui and Lāna‘i and a $60,244 grant for the island of Moloka‘i from the Hawaii Department of Human Services.

These grants will allow MFSS to continue to implement Home Visiting Services to promote positive parent-child relationships and support families with children ages zero to five.

CEO Edel Baguio-Larena shared that MFSS has been providing DHS Home Visiting Services for over 15 years through its Ka Pu‘uwai O Nā Keiki Program. MFSS will utilize Parents as Teachers evidence-based home visiting model to serve families who have been confirmed of child abuse, neglect, or threatened harm.

MFSS is a private, non-profit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families in Maui. The agency has provided 40 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County. MFSS’s mission is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services that build on family strengths. The prime directive is to utilize our collective resources toward the prevention of child abuse and neglect. The agency serves the islands of Maui, Lāna‘i, and Moloka‘i.