A male scuba diver was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon in waters off of Mākena Landing in South Maui.

Maui police responded to the area at around 2:28 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Police say the male was diving with a friend, but they became separated while at the surface. The friend lost sight of him and returned to shore to report the male had been missing for approximately 30 minutes.

Maui Fire Department personnel responded and found the missing diver unresponsive in the water, approximately 50 yards offshore. Life-saving measures were performed once onshore; however, those measures proved futile, according to police reports.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.