Maunawili Closure Blessing, July 8, 2021. PC: DLNR.

The popular Maunawili Falls Trail on O‘ahu closed on Thursday, July 15 as part of a long-term plan to protect the area and its surrounding neighborhoods. The temporary closure is expected to be for two years and includes the trailhead near the Maunawili Estates Subdivision.

State officials say the closure provides an opportunity for development of a long-term management plan to protect the Maunawili Falls Trail and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The master plan will explore enhancements, such as developing on-site parking and comfort station facilities for trail users away from the adjacent neighborhood. It will also address policies and procedures to support sustainable, long-term use of the trail in a way that prioritizes the protection of the cultural sites and is sensitive to area residents.

An initial assessment by Honua Consulting identified Native Hawaiian cultural and archaeological features throughout the valley, such as heiau, irrigated and dryland agricultural terraces, and ‘auwai constructions.

Maunawili Falls Trail Blessing, July 8 2021. Photo courtesy of DLNR.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work on improvements to the Maunawili Falls Trail,” said Marigold Zoll, O‘ahu Branch Manager for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife. “We look forward to working with the community on a plan that honors and preserves the natural and cultural resources of Maunawili and also affords visitors opportunities to respectfully enjoy the valley.”