Kīhei Aquatic Center Pool Closes for Safety Assessment of Light Poles
The Kīhei Aquatic Center is closed due to safety concerns with pool deck light poles, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
Department officials say the pool will reopen after the assessment and any necessary repairs have been completed.
The Department of Parks and Recreation is working to expedite the work and thanked the community in advance for their patience and understanding.
