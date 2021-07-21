Maui News

Maui Educational Opportunity Center Offers Scholarship Opportunities for College

July 21, 2021, 11:57 AM HST
The Maui Educational Opportunity Center announced two upcoming scholarship opportunities available for college students: the Mānaiakalani for first-generation or low income college students, and Kūlia scholarships for those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Mānaiakalani Scholarship

The Mānaiakalani Scholarship is ideal for first-generation college students or students who come from low-income backgrounds. Preference will be given to those who are of Native Hawaiian ancestry. The deadline for the application has been extended to July 30, 2021.

Applicants must be a Maui or Molokaʻi resident, planning to attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in a minimum of six credits )including a required cohort class).

For more information or assistance:

Kūlia Scholarship

The Kūlia Scholarship is geared more towards those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Applicants must be a Hawaiʻi resident, must have graduated high school prior to 2020, and must be admitted and enrolled as a UHCC student for the Fall of 2021.

The scholarship is for applicants who: are currently or have been furloughed or laid off from a job in Hawaiʻi because of COVID-19 impacts (since March 2020), or have documented furlough or lay off for Fall 2021 (Aug.-Dec. 2021).

Priority will be given to those who were full-time employees. Applicants must be either new to the UH system or last attended a UH campus prior to 2020.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 8, 2021.

For more information or assistance:

