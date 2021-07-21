Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:46 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:29 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:01 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Short period choppy surf will dominate the wave spectrum through the remainder of the week and on into early next week due to a long fetch of easterly winds over and upwind of the state. A series of small southerly swells will keep surf on the small side throughout the forecast period. North facing shores may see some trade wind swell wrap and west facing shores will see some south swell wrap. No other significant swells are expected.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.