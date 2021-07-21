Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 21, 2021

July 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 01:46 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:29 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:01 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Short period choppy surf will dominate the wave spectrum through the remainder of the week and on into early next week due to a long fetch of easterly winds over and upwind of the state. A series of small southerly swells will keep surf on the small side throughout the forecast period. North facing shores may see some trade wind swell wrap and west facing shores will see some south swell wrap. No other significant swells are expected. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Pedestrian Dies in Hit-And-Run on South Kīhei Road  2BREAKING: Mayor Victorino Vetoes Bill 60 on Hotel Construction Moratorium  3DOH Warns Consumers of Recalled Sunscreen Products with Benzene  4Missing Person: Man Last Made Contact with Family Five Weeks Ago  5Update: Felicia Rapidly Weakens to Tropical Storm, Guillermo to Become Depression  6Brown Water Advisory at Honolua to Kāʻanapali, Maui