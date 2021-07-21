Maui Surf Forecast for July 21, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Short period choppy surf will dominate the wave spectrum through the remainder of the week and on into early next week due to a long fetch of easterly winds over and upwind of the state. A series of small southerly swells will keep surf on the small side throughout the forecast period. North facing shores may see some trade wind swell wrap and west facing shores will see some south swell wrap. No other significant swells are expected.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com