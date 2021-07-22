Maui News

Missing Hiker Rescued at Makamakaʻole Gulch After 4.5 Hour Search

July 22, 2021, 11:51 AM HST
Makamakaʻole Gulch in Kahakuloa. PC courtesy file Maui Fire Department.

A 50-year-old Wailuku man is safe after a nearly 4.5 hour rescue mission at Makamakaʻole Gulch north of Waiheʻe on Maui Wednesday night.

Air rescue and ground crews responded to reports of someone yelling for help at around 5:06 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

“Through investigation, this person was reported overdue by a family member who was hiking with him,” according to department reports.

Rescue 10 aboard the department’s Air-1 helicopter, conducted a search by air until darkness fell. Additional personnel continued searching the area by foot into the evening.

“Because the missing hiker had no cellphone, rescuers needed to carefully listen to the victim’s cries for help,” said Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yastushiro.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim was eventually located at approximately 9 p.m. and was escorted on a hiking trail to safety.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rescue crews left the scene at 9:30 p.m.

