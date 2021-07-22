In Maui County, 37 fixtures at 12 public schools, and two fixtures at a single childcare facility, were identified as having levels above the 15 parts per billion threshold for lead concentration in water. Water from those sources are no longer being used while ongoing monitoring and testing is conducted.

The highest level was found at a single faucet located at Kilohana Elementary School on Molokaʻi, where tests showed elevated lead levels at 559 ppb, well above the 15 ppb threshold for action to be taken to block off and restrict use of the fixture until the issue is corrected. The findings were compiled in a report released today by the state Department of Health.

(L to R) Haʻikū Elementary School, Room E104, Floor 1 (301 ppb); Kilohana Elementary School, Room A5, Floor 1 (559 ppb); Hāna High & Elementary School, concession (120 ppb). PC: Hawai’i Department of Health

Three other fixtures at schools in Maui County had lead levels in the hundreds of parts per billion: a drinking fountain at Haʻikū Elementary School, Room E104, Floor 1 had levels of 301 ppb; a concession faucet at Hāna High & Elementary School, had levels of 120 ppb; and a drinking fountain at Kaunakakai Elementary School (room B108) on Molokaʻi, which had lead levels of 125 ppb.

A drinking fountain at Kaunakakai Elementary School (room B108) on Molokaʻi, had lead levels of 125 ppb. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

Elevated results in Maui County, at or above the 15 ppb threshold include the following:

2 sites at Haʻikū Elementary (19 ppb and 301 ppb).

7 sites at Hāna High & Elementary (31 ppb, 20 ppb, 15 ppb, 16 ppb, 120 ppb, 19 ppb, and 20 ppb).

4 sites at Kahului Elementary (16 ppb, 23 ppb, 21 ppb, 74 ppb).

1 site at Kaunakakai Elementary (125 ppb).

4 sites at Kīhei Elementary (60 ppb, 21 ppb, 21 ppb, and 18 ppb).

2 sites at Kilohana Elementary (569 ppb and 22 ppb).

4 sites at Lānaʻi High & Elementary (23 ppb, 17 ppb, 34 ppb, and 72 ppb).

4 sites at Lihikai Elementary (16 ppb, 15 ppb, 32 ppb, and 50 ppb).

2 sites at Makawao Elementary (26 ppb, and 25 ppb).

1 site at Pāʻia Elementary (20 ppb).

3 sites at Pukalani Elementary (30 ppb, 34 ppb, and 77 ppb).

3 sites at Wailuku Elementary (67 ppb, 17 ppb, and 16 ppb).

2 sites at a single childcare facility on Maui – Kamehameha Preschool Paukukalo (38 ppb and 55 ppb).

Complete results are available on the WIIN project website at http://health.hawaii.gov/wiin/.















































“The schools and child care facilities were notified immediately upon the receipt of the results and those water sources are no longer in use. We would like to assure the community that taps that had elevated levels of lead will not be used for drinking or food preparation until the problem is fixed,” said Michael Miyahira, Acting Branch Chief of DOH’s Safe Drinking Water Branch.

The samples were taken during a recent study conducted by the state Department of Health. According to the department, about 4% of the water samples collected from faucets and drinking fountains at selected Hawai‘i public schools and child care facilities show elevated concentrations of lead. Comparable studies conducted on the mainland had rates of about 5% to 6%, according to health officials.

The project launch was announced earlier this year as part of an effort to ensure the water at Hawai‘i public schools and child care facilities is safe to drink.

Schools and child care facilities were selected for the tests based on the age of the buildings, the children who are served at the schools, whether they have had their drinking water tested in the past, and other factors.

Participating schools in Maui County included: Haʻikū Elementary, Kahului Elementary, Kīhei Elementary, Lihikai Elementary, Makawao Elementary, Pāʻia Elementary, Waiheʻe Elementary, Wailuku Elementary, Pukalani Elementary, Hāna High and Elementary, Kaunakakai Elementary, Kilohana Elementary, Lānaʻi High and Elementary and Maunaloa Elementary.

An application was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency for additional funding to test the remaining 73 DOE elementary schools and 30 public charter schools in phase 2 of the project which is expected to begin in Summer 2022.

Additional Details Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Health