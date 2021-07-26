PC: Ha‘ikū Community Association (left); Pāʻia sign credit Wendy Osher (right).

The Maui County Council is seeking applications from South Maui and Pāʻia-Haʻikū residents for two new advisory committees to the Maui Planning Commission.

Michael J. Molina, chair of the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee made the announcement saying, “The new South Maui Advisory Committee and Pāʻia-Haʻikū Advisory Committee will serve the Kīhei-Mākena and Pāʻia-Haʻikū community plan areas, respectively,” Molina said. “These new advisory committees will provide recommendations to the Maui Planning Commission on matters affecting these communities, including land use, housing development and other important planning issues.”

Information on responsibilities and membership criteria can be found in ordinance 5210, which established the two seven-member advisory committees and is available online. Each advisory committee must have at least one member with demonstrated expertise in native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices and another with a background in conservation, natural resources or climate change, Molina said.

“A committee meeting will be scheduled in September to consider applicants for the council’s five seats on each advisory committee, and the mayor will select the other two members,” said Molina, who holds the council seat for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency area. “I encourage all interested South Maui and Pāʻia-Haʻikū residents to consider answering this call to service.”

Application forms are available online at the County’s boards and commissions page. Completed forms must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Hard copies of the forms are also be available at the council’s district offices. The first page of submitted application forms will be accessible to the public.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] with a reference to GREAT-33 for the South Maui Advisory Committee or GREAT-34 for the Pāʻia-Haʻikū Advisory Committee. Applications can also be mailed, faxed or dropped off as noted on the bottom of the application forms.

Maps of the community plan areas available on the Department of Planning’s website.