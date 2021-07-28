PC: USGS.

Update: 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021

As of 9:34 p.m., a tsunami watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi until further notice. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an update saying the watch remains in effect while an investigation continues to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi. Other supporting information has not changed since the last report.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 12:53 a.m. HST on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

TSUNAMI WATCH FOR HAWAII:

Hawaiʻi is under a tsunami watch as officials evaluate the effects of an 8.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake reported at 8:15 p.m. HST on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in the Alaska Peninsula, 75 miles SE of Chignik, Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that based on all available data, a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas, even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.

If tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 12:53 a.m. HST on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Further messages will be issued hourly or sooner as conditions warrant until the threat to Hawaiʻi has passed.

The USGS reports that the quake occurred at a depth of 46.7 km and was located:

90.9 km (56.5 mi) WNW of Perryville, Alaska 789 km (490.2 mi) NNE of Anchorage, Alaska 809.1 km (502.8 mi) NNE of Eagle River, Alaska 824.3 km (512.2 mi) NNE of Knik-Fairview, Alaska 1448.6 km (900.1 mi) ENE of Juneau, Alaska

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor local media for updates.

There are no road closures at this time. For updates on road conditions and closures, please call 986-1200. Please do not call Maui police 911 unless you have an emergency.

More information about the Tsunami Watch is also available through the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center’s website, www.tsunami.gov.

Helpful Definitions:

TSUNAMI WATCH – Significant distant earthquake has occurred. Tsunami approach not confirmed but possible. No siren sounding. Prepare for possible upgrade to tsunami warning.

– Significant distant earthquake has occurred. Tsunami approach not confirmed but possible. siren sounding. Prepare for possible to tsunami warning. TSUNAMI WARNING – Tsunami approach confirmed. Sirens will sound. Monitor radio. Be prepared to evacuate when advised/ordered by civil defense.

– Tsunami approach confirmed. Sirens will sound. Monitor radio. Be prepared to evacuate when advised/ordered by civil defense. TSUNAMI EVACUATION – Sirens will sound. Turn on radio. Those who are in tsunami evacuation zones must begin evacuation when the evacuation advisory/order is issued by civil defense.

Evacuation Maps

Know if you work in a Tsunami Zone

In Hawai`i, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has responsibility for tsunami monitoring, and the subsequent issuance of any necessary watches or warnings. Hawai`i is also home to the International Tsunami Information Center (ITIC), which provides a wealth of information about tsunamis.

Travel Times Map for Hawaii

Travel Times Map for Hawaii from the International Tsunami Information Center

More Resources