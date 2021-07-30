Maui News

Thieves Steal Catalytic Converters from Five MEO Buses at Puʻunēnē Baseyard

July 30, 2021, 6:06 AM HST
* Updated July 30, 6:08 AM
34 Comments
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Economic Opportunity is reporting the theft of five catalytic converters from the organization’s fleet of buses at its Puʻunēnē base yard.  

Thieves made their way into the Maui Economic Opportunity Puunene base yard twice between July 23 and 26 and made off with five catalytic converters from public transportation buses. The fence line faces Maui Veterans Highway between the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum and the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center. PC: MEO

According to the organization, the thefts occurred between Friday, July 23 and Monday, July 26, when a thief or thieves cut through the fence line of the base yard facing Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway.  

Organization leaders say the incident comes as the nonprofit agency faces tight budgets and will cost $6,000 to $7,000.  

One bus, an eight passenger with wheelchair accessibility, is part of MEO’s Maui Bus American With Disabilities Act paratransit fleet. It’s catalytic converter was stolen at around 1:30 a.m. on July 23, 2021. The other four 23-passenger buses are used to transport persons with disabilities, youth and kupuna. Catalytic converter thefts from those vehicles occurred between the evening of July 24 and the morning of July 26, according to MEO.

The loss of the paratransit bus while it undergoes repairs will be absorbed without affecting service, said Patty Copperfield, MEO Director of Transportation. The catalytic converter thefts on the larger buses are more problematic with the reopening of school and Kaunoa Senior Services programs, she added. If the buses are not repaired in time, MEO Transportation still can transport all clients, though multiple runs may be required.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The thieves reportedly cut the exhaust and stole the device. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium, that are valuable to metal dealers,” and are often sold to scrap yards, according to information posted at the Allstate Insurance website.

The catalytic converter was cut out of this Maui Economic Opportunity bus by thieves. Five buses were hit between July 23 and 26, costing the nonprofit agency between $6,000 and $7,000 to repair. PC: MEO.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These thefts could not have come at a worse time,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe, noting that insurance will not cover the cost of repairs and parts replacement. “In addition, the four larger buses are part of our Human Services transportation system, which was gearing up for the reopening of kupuna activities and schools next week. We will make do, but it is frustrating.”

MEO staff members and a contract security company are monitoring the property, according to Cabebe.

Anyone with information on the thefts can call the Maui Police Department non-emergency number at 808-244-6400 and reference report numbers 21-025629 and 21-025987.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (34)
Trending Now
1UPDATE: Tsunami Watch CANCELED for Hawaii Following 8+ Alaska Earthquake 2Chick-fil-A Maui Groundbreaking Welcomes Way for its First Restaurant in Hawai’i 3First-Time Homebuyers’ Down Payment Assistance Available in Maui County 4July 28, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 85 Cases* Incomplete Case Count, 3 Deaths 5Carissa Moore Earns Historic First Olympic Gold Medal in Women’s Surfing 6Fewer Visitors to Maui in June 2021 than June 2019, But They Spent More