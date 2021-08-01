Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A brush fire in Kaupō has burned an estimated five acres since it was first reported at 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 in the area of Waiu and Nuʻu Landing. Fire officials say that as of 4:45 p.m., the fire was 90% contained.

Maui Fire Department crews remained on scene into the evening to conduct mop-up operations. Work was also underway to further secure the fire perimeter and work towards full extinguishment of the fire.

Personnel initially arrived on scene to find approximately 3-4 acres burning with strong winds of 25-35 mph.