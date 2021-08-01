Maui News

UPDATE: Missing Person Located: Woman Last Seen July 27

August 1, 2021, 8:38 AM HST
* Updated August 1, 10:52 AM
2 Comments
UPDATE: 10:54 a.m. 8.1.21

As of Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, Amy Jackson was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanks the public for their assistance.

PREVIOUS POST:

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Amy Jackson, 47.

Jackson was reported missing in the afternoon of Saturday, July 31, 2021. Her family reported the last physical contact with her was on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Makawao, and they have not had any phone contact with her since Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for Jackson.

Jackson may frequent the Upcountry, Kahului, and Kīhei areas. She may be operating a white 2016 Volkswagen sedan bearing specialized Hawaiʻi License Plate NR21C.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-7, weighs about 150 pounds, and has light brown hair and blue eyes. She has a flower tattoo on one of her ankles. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #21-026652.

