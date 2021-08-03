John Mauri, director of generation for Hawaiian Electric operations in Maui County, is the featured speaker at a virtual community event called “Transitioning Maui to Renewable Energy” on Aug. 12. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric is hosting a virtual community event about how Maui is powered today and what future power resources will meet the island’s energy needs on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The event, called Transitioning Maui to Renewable Energy, features John Mauri, director of generation for Hawaiian Electric operations in Maui County.

The public is invited to tune in live on Akakū Maui Community Media channel 54 or check out the Hawaiian Electric Facebook page. Participants are welcome to ask questions during the meeting. Questions can also be sent in advance to [email protected]. The event will be recorded.

“This conversation is for anyone who has ever wondered what happens behind the light switch, where you get your power from, and why we’re moving toward more renewable energy to generate electricity for our residents, communities and businesses,” Mauri said. “We want to help answer any questions folks have and talk story about this major transition to get off fossil fuels and decarbonize energy production on Maui.”

Hawaiian Electric is working to increase the use of clean energy on the five islands it serves and achieve 100% of electricity sales coming from renewable energy by 2045. The state milestone of reaching 30% in 2020 was exceeded with Maui County recording a renewable portfolio standard of 50.8%.