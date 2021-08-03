West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a light east northeast wind becoming east 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure far north of the state will drive breezy trades through the week. Scattered showers will favor windward and mauka areas primarily during the overnight and morning hours.

Discussion

High pressure far north of the state will drive breezy trades throughout the week. Slight wind speed fluctuations are expected, with a slight decrease in winds possible around Wednesday or Thursday. Models show little overall change in our flow pattern through the forecast period.

Satellite loop shows patchy broken to overcast low clouds across windward and mauka portions of the smaller islands, with mostly clear to clear skies noted leeward this morning. Broken to overcast low clouds linger across most Big Island shores and slopes, leaving only leeward Kohala and Kau with mostly clear skies. Radar shows isolated to scattered showers associated with this cloud cover, favoring windward slopes. Total rainfall has been light all night.

For rest of the week, expect typical summer trade wind weather, with the best chance for showers during the overnight and early morning hours. Leeward areas will continue to remain mostly dry. The continued dryness over leeward areas, combined with breezy trade winds, could elevate fire weather concerns once again this week.

Aviation

Robust high pressure far north of the area will sustain breezy to locally strong trade winds through tonight. Quick-moving showers riding on the trades will mainly affect windward and mauka sections across the state, especially on the Big Island. However, VFR will hold sway predominantly.

An AIRMET remains in effect for low level turbulence to the lee of the mountains across the island chain because of the breezy to strong trades. The AIRMET will likely continue in effect at least through this evening.

Marine

A strong high pressure system far northeast of the state will gradually weaken through the end of the week and drift more north of the island chain. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all Hawaiian coastal waters until this evening. Gradually weakening trade winds starting today will decrease the SCA coverage to the typical windier waters near Maui County and the Big Island starting tonight and likely continuing through Saturday.

The strong trades will continue to produce rough and slightly elevated surf along east facing shores today. On Wednesday as the trade winds will decrease, and we expect the surf heights to decline to near the summertime averages from Wednesday onward. South and southeast swells will continue to keep south facing shores from going flat through Thursday. A small south-southwest swell is currently expected to arrive Friday, which may provide a small boost in surf heights heading into next weekend. Expect nearly flat conditions along most north and west facing shores through the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.

