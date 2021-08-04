The Maui Chamber of Commerce will discuss economic development, climate change, affordable housing and supporting small business as part of a weekly podcast and radio program.

The “Business Matters” show is hosted by Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce, who welcomes business, government and community leaders to share information and insight on Maui’s “sustainable quadruple bottom-line efforts” to embrace the island’s economy, environment, social wellbeing and our culture.

The featured guests for Aug. 3, 2021 will be Senator Gilbert Keith-Agaran and Jeff Gilbreath, Executive Director, of Hawaiian Community Assets and Hawaiʻi Community Lending.

The show also features a special small business segment where listeners can learn about the passion and products of a local manufacturer and are reminded to Shop Small and Buy Maui County First. Jon Emerson of Kula Crafts and Flowers will discuss woodworking as a hobby.

The featured guests for Aug. 10 will be Maui Mayor Michael Victorino; Jennings Imel, Vice President, Western Region, of the US Chamber of Commerce and Cody Roberts of Pono Visions. Topics of discussion will include the 3% county TAT surcharge, streamlining affordable housing and rentals, updates on federal funding assistance programs for businesses and residents, the Federal Infrastructure Bill, staffing challenges businesses are facing, and aerial photography of wild landscapes.

Title Sponsors of “Business Matters” include Mokulele Airlines and Sherri Reeve Gallery and Gifts. The show airs on 1110 AM on Tuesday mornings at 7:05 a.m. and is also available on podcast. To listen to past episodes, visit www.MauiChamber.com.