Hāna Arts Hosts First Friday Starting August 6
Hāna Arts will host the First Friday Farmer’s Market Artist Booth, featuring local artists and featured keiki, this Friday and every First Friday.
The booth will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for kūpuna shopping and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the open market and will be located across the street from Hasegawa General Store Inc. on Hāna Highway in Hāna town.
Hāna Arts announced that 10% of sales will go to Hāna Arts as a donation to its youth arts education programs.
It encourages keiki and local artists who may be interested to reach out for nominations.
