Hana’s First Friday makes its debut this Friday, August 6. Flyer courtesy of Hana Arts.

Hāna Arts will host the First Friday Farmer’s Market Artist Booth, featuring local artists and featured keiki, this Friday and every First Friday.

The booth will be open from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for kūpuna shopping and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the open market and will be located across the street from Hasegawa General Store Inc. on Hāna Highway in Hāna town.

Hāna Arts announced that 10% of sales will go to Hāna Arts as a donation to its youth arts education programs.

It encourages keiki and local artists who may be interested to reach out for nominations.