Hawaiʻi Energy announced that it has extended the deadline for small businesses and restaurants in Maui County to receive financial assistance toward installing energy-efficient lighting through its Energy Advantage Program.

Created in 2011, the Energy Advantage program connects Hawai‘i businesses who need to lower monthly energy costs with local, licensed contractors to replace and upgrade lighting at significantly reduced prices. Energy Advantage is available to businesses in Maui County on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

“The Energy Advantage program is to provide a simple and effective solution for local businesses to lower their electricity costs,” said Krystle Hurbace, Maui County energy advisor at Hawai‘i Energy. “On average, lighting can be up to 30 percent of a small business’s energy usage, and Hawai‘i Energy rebates have offset replacement costs by as much as $3,600, so replacing old lighting can have an immediate impact on your bottom line.”

To qualify for assistance, businesses must be located in Maui County and must be one of the following:

A restaurant;

A small business on electric utility billing rate schedule G; or

A small business on a master-metered electric utility account with a total space less than

5,000 sq. ft.

Last year, more than 30 small businesses and restaurants in Maui County received lighting upgrades through the Energy Advantage program, including St. Anthony School, Panda Express and Maui Behavioral Health Services.

“As many of our facilities are older and had outdated lighting systems that were very inefficient and resulting in higher costs, Hawaiʻi Energy helped us acquire the necessary resources to upgrade to much more efficient LED lighting systems,” said Jud Cunningham, CEO of Maui Behavioral Health Services. “Being not-for-profit, we are constantly pinching pennies, so it’s great to know these savings can be diverted to furthering our mission, and it has the added benefit of knowing that we are saving energy and contributing to a healthier environment.”

Qualified businesses interested in participating must first select an approved Energy Advantage Contractor. Contractors will provide businesses with a free lighting assessment, install lighting samples and help complete the Energy Advantage rebate application. Once an application has been completed and approved, the selected contractor will schedule and complete the lighting upgrade at no cost.