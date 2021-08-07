While the entire State is experiencing a surge in positive test results, there has been a disproportionate spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Native Hawaiian communities, according to an assessment of Health Department data by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. This comes after months of maintaining relatively low numbers.

“We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves and the people we love,” organization leaders said, urging the public to follow social distancing and mask guidelines and consider learning more about the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 highlights in relation to the Native Hawaiian population includes the following: