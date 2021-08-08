Maui Business

Lisa Aipa Promoted to VP of Operations at Destination Maui, Inc.

August 8, 2021, 8:37 AM HST
Lisa Aipa

Destination Maui, Inc., a condominium and homeowner association management company, announced the appointment of Lisa Aipa as Vice President of Operations.

Destination Maui, Inc. has been in business on Maui since 1974.

Aipa joined DMI in 2000, previously holding the title of Accounting Manager. Aipa is from Lahaina, Maui where she has lived for most of her life, and has raised her family alongside her husband Bj.  Her early career involved working in the construction industry with her father, Jim Whitehead, at his company Cherokee Construction.  She has also held a real estate license in Hawaiʻi and was an assistant manager at an affordable housing property which consisted of 184 units. 

Aipa will continue to oversee all accounting lines of business for Destination Maui’s property management, real estate and vacation rentals divisions. She  will also assist Executive Vice President Joanne Phillips in management of staff and account expansion while working closely with association board of directors and DMI account executives. 

