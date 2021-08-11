Credit Unions Donated $2,500 and 2,300 Pounds of Goods to Maui Food Bank
The Credit Unions of Maui Coalition collectively donated approximately 2,300 pounds of food and more than $2,500 in monetary donations for the Maui Food Bank.
The coalition includes: Kahului Federal Credit Union, Maui Federal Credit Union, Maui Teachers Federal Credit Union, Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union and Wailuku Federal Credit Union.
The drive was held June 1 through July 31, with other credit unions throughout the state participating in a statewide effort to fight hunger. With many still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks continue to need help to replenish their inventories.
The Annual Food Drive was coordinated by the Hawai’i Credit Union League.