Mālama Maui Nui and the Ocean Conservancy are hosting an annual cleanup campaign called: “Get the Drift and Bag It!” Photo courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui

The nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui is launching “Get the Drift and Bag It!” — an annual cleanup campaign hosted in partnership with the Ocean Conservancy that seeks to empower Maui residents in their environmental stewardship of the island community. This year’s event will take place Sept. 1-18.



To participate in this campaign, community members and partners can register for an Individual/Solo or Quaranteam cleanup at MMNui.org/Cleanups. Team Leaders choose the location; create a disposal plan; and contribute data. Mālama Maui Nui provides the tools and support needed to make your cleanup a success!

A group cleanup (“Quaranteam”) is recommended for members of the same household or workplace. Only “Join a Team” if you’ve been invited by your Team Leader. For the most up to date public health emergency rules, visit MauiCounty.gov and CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Individual/Solo cleanups are recommended for community members at high risk for illness or who prefer an independent activity. The Mālama Maui Nui staff are conducting individual cleanups from their remote workspaces and collectively submitting their data.

This campaign is in partnership with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup campaign, which mobilizes communities around the globe to host cleanups, collect litter data and support science-based solutions for a healthy earth and its oceans.

From mauka to makai, your collective efforts in citizen science will help to influence policy and production practices that nurture the environment in support of our global ecosystems, economy, quality of life and local culture.

Participation is free but donations are encouraged and appreciated. Visit MMNui.org/Cleanups for more information and to register your cleanup.