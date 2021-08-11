Maui News

New Piʻilani and Kūlanihākoʻi Traffic Signals to be Fully Operational, Aug. 19

August 11, 2021, 12:18 PM HST
1 Comment
File. PC: Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

Maui motorists are advised that new traffic signals at the intersection of Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) and Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be fully operational on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. 

The new signals will be in flashing mode from Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 18 to alert motorists of their presence, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

During this temporary action period, engineers and technicians will be on site to monitor and assess the equipment prior to full operation. Motorists are advised to proceed through this intersection with extreme caution and remain alert for their own protection and the safety of work crews.

The intersection will also undergo restriping, adding lanes leading to the new Kīhei High School campus. The existing merge lane onto northbound Piʻilani Highway from Kūlanihākoʻi will also be restriped. 

Note: The left turn lane from Kūlanihākoʻi Street to northbound Piʻilani Highway will be restricted from Aug. 12, 2021 to Aug. 19, 2021.

All work is weather permitting.

