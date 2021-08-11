Vaccine Clinic at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Maui. PC: Minit Medical (file)

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Wailuku, Aug. 13: A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at War Memorial Gym in Wailuku. The clinic is staffed by Minit Medical Urgent Care and all three vaccines will be administered, subject to availability.

COVID-19 Testing in Pukalani, Aug. 11: Also, COVID-19 testing is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. The link to register for testing is https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/AGn110

Other testing dates and locations through the end of August include:

Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays

Kīhei, 1280 S. Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays

Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Saturdays

More pop-up clinics around the county will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Early detection through testing is a safeguard against spreading the virus to friends, family and our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Mahalo to Minit Medical Urgent Care for its partnership with the County of Maui in this testing program.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All participants for the testing events must pre-register by visiting: https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19 . Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time. Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call 808-667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information. For information about vaccination clinics and testing, visit mauinuistrong.info.