James Domingo returns to the Hula Grill Kaʻanapali, where he previously worked as Executive Sous Chef. Photo Courtesy: Hula Grill Kaʻanapali

Hula Grill Ka‘anapali, one of Maui’s most popular restaurants, has named James Domingo as Chef. He previously served as the restaurant’s Executive Sous Chef from 1999 to 2008.

“Chef James is coming full circle, as he will now take the reins in the same kitchen where his T S journey began,” said Greg Ames, vice president of operations for T S Restaurants, parent company of Hula Grill Ka‘anapali. “Over the years, he has honed his creationary skills and fine-tuned his sense of flavor styles, and we’re confident his leadership qualities, resiliency and elasticity will serve the Hula Grill Ka‘anapali team well.”

Most recently, Domingo served as Sous Chef at Hula Grill Ka‘anapali’s sister restaurant, Leilani’s on the Beach. He also previously served as Executive Sous Chef at Kimo’s Restaurant and as a Lunch Line Cook at Merriman’s Bamboo Bistro.

A graduate of Maui High School, Domingo earned his liberal arts degree from University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā. He is also a graduate of Maui Community College’s Culinary Arts Program.

Hula Grill Ka‘anapali is located in Whalerʻs Village and features local, line-caught fish, Maui-grown produce and all-natural meats. The open-air dining rooms are open daily from 9:30 am to 9 pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For reservations or more information, call 808-667-6636 or visit www.hulagrillkaanapali.com