Papa Ola Lokahi & 5 Native Hawaiian Health Care Centers Granted $20 Million

August 13, 2021, 1:02 PM HST
* Updated August 13, 1:03 PM
Hui No Ke Ola Pono, a Native Hawaiian Health Care Center, is receiving $3.5 million in federal funding to support vaccination efforts; respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and strengthen health care services for Native Hawaiian families across the state.

Papa Ola Lokahi and five Native Hawaiian Health Care Centers will receive $20 million in federal funding to support vaccination efforts; respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and strengthen health care services for Native Hawaiian families across the state.

The American Rescue Plan funding, which US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) held secure, is being distributed by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“This new funding will help more Native Hawaiian families get the health care they need and fight this pandemic,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, my job is to help deliver federal funding to Native communities in Hawai‘i and across the country.”

The $20 million in funding includes:

  • $2.5 million for Nā Pu‘uwai on Molokaʻi
  • $3.5 million for Hui No Ke Ola Pono on Maui
  • $4.75 million for Papa Ola Lokahi
  • $3 million for Ho‘ola Lahui Hawai‘i on Kauaʻi
  • $3 million for Ke Ola Mamo on Oʻahu
  • $3.25 million for Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi on Hawai‘i Island

