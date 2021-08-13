Hui No Ke Ola Pono, a Native Hawaiian Health Care Center, is receiving $3.5 million in federal funding to support vaccination efforts; respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and strengthen health care services for Native Hawaiian families across the state.

Papa Ola Lokahi and five Native Hawaiian Health Care Centers will receive $20 million in federal funding to support vaccination efforts; respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19; and strengthen health care services for Native Hawaiian families across the state.

The American Rescue Plan funding, which US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) held secure, is being distributed by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

“This new funding will help more Native Hawaiian families get the health care they need and fight this pandemic,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, my job is to help deliver federal funding to Native communities in Hawai‘i and across the country.”

The $20 million in funding includes: