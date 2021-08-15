Drive-Through Testing Locations:

Lahaina : Lahaina Civic Center, Mondays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pukalani : Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Aug. 11 (Wednesday), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

: Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Aug. 11 (Wednesday), 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ‍ Kīhei : 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware), Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

: 1280 S. Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware), Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. ‍Kahului: 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace), Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Must pre-register to be tested, please visit https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. Participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time.

Patients do not need insurance or meet any criteria to be tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

If there is a problem pre-registering, call 808-667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

Should I Be Tested?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has guidance for who should be tested, but decisions about testing are made by state and local health departments and healthcare providers. Not everyone needs to be tested. However, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be tested, you should contact your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms or any exposure you may have had. You may be evaluated according to CDC and Hawaii Department of Health guidance, to determine whether or not you should be tested for COVID-19. For your safety and safety of others, be sure to contact your healthcare provider in advance for instructions before your visit.

What to Do if You Want to Be Tested?

If you have a primary care physician, your first step should be to call them and discuss your symptoms (if any), any exposure you have had and your potential risk. If you do not have a PCP on Maui or are unable to reach your provider you can contact one of the testing sites. Patients meeting CDC and Hawaii Department of Health Guidelines may be tested. For your safety and the safety of health care providers, please be sure to contact the provider for instructions before your visit.

Where Can I get a COVID-19 Test?

Drive-through COVID-19 testing are scheduled periodically. Please watch for announcements from the County of Maui for drive-through testing dates, times, pre-registration instructions and other information.

Various healthcare organizations in Maui County offer COVID-19 tests. Please contact the providers directly, or visit their websites for information on testing services and criteria, hours of operation, appointment scheduling, and patient instructions.

Maui

Moloka‘i

‍Lana‘i

What Else Do I Need to Know About Testing?

Testing is not perfect. There have been patients that originally tested negative and later tested positive. For this reason, please connect with your PCP or another provider to continue monitoring your symptoms if you have them. Also, be aware it may be necessary to continue to be tested if you are an essential employee or have repeated exposure.

What Should I Do After Being Tested?

Between the time you are tested and receive your results you must remain quarantined. This means you may not leave your home and should make every possible effort to limit exposure to other household members.

Vaccination Locations:

Vaccinations will be distributed in Kihei, Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku between August 16 and August 21. COVID-19 vaccines are available for Walk-ins, Ages 12+. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson .

For hours, location and registration info visit MauiNuiStrong.info to view all vaccination clinics in Maui County.

St Theresa Church: sign up

25 W Līpoa St, Kīhei, HI 96753, USA

Walk-ins accepted; Pre-registration recommended

Monday, Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

1st and 2nd dose Moderna vaccine clinics; A limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Pfizer Vaccine may also be available.

Ilocano/Spanish interpreters on-site

Queen Ka’ahumanu Center: sign up

275 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732, USA

Walk-ins accepted; Pre-registration recommended

Friday, Aug. 13, 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20, 3 – 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27, 3 – 6 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna vaccine; A limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine and Pfizer Vaccine may also be available.

UH Maui College- Pa’ina Building/Cafeteria

310 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732, USA

Walk-ins accepted

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna vaccine; A limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine may also be available (no Pfizer)

Lahaina Baptist Church: sign up

520 Waine’e St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA

Walk-ins accepted; Pre-registration recommended

Saturday, Aug. 21, 1 – 4 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna vaccine; A limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer vaccine may also be available

Arc of Maui: sign up

140 N Market St, Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Walk-ins accepted; Pre-registration recommended

Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1st & 2nd dose Moderna Vaccine; A limited quantity of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer vaccine may also be available