Maui police arrested a Maui man on Saturday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to the state’s travel quarantine.

Police say 55-year-old James Urban of Maui, was arrested upon arrival from Los Angeles, California, he was allegedly unable to present a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility. Police say he also refused to provide the address and contact number for the location at which he would complete the mandatory 10 day travel quarantine.

Urban was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident.

Further checks revealed that Urban had an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was released from police custody after posting bail, which was set at $2,500.