The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation granted $30,000 to the Roots School in Haʻikū. Photo Courtesy: Roots School

Roots School in Haʻikū received a $30,000 grant as part of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s inaugural CHANGE Framework Grants Program.

Roots School was one of 194 nonprofits chosen for grants out of more than 500 applications.

The CHANGE Framework Grants Program focuses on understanding the critical issues in Hawaiʻi that need more support and investing in areas where momentum is taking place. The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation granted a total of $7 million this year through the CHANGE program, including $2 million from local donors and $5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s total donation of $10 million.

“Roots School will be forever changed from the impact that Hawaiʻi Community Foundation (HCF) is making in our community,” Roots Head of School Melita Charan said. “With their continued generous support, we can continue our work of creating inclusive, equitable and high-quality learning for our keiki here on Maui. HCF’s investment in our school allows us to fulfill our mission of helping students realize their full potential as creative, compassionate and unique individuals.”

Roots School is a private nonprofit school located on Maui serving children from preschool through 6th grade. Roots School is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools.

Our mission states: Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals. For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.