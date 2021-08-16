









Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has awarded $100,000 through its Lowell Kalapa Scholarship program to 20 Hawaiʻi students.

The students were awarded $5,000 each to help with tuition at an accredited university, college or trade/vocational school for the 2021-2022 school year. The scholarship recipients range from students entering their first year of college, to graduate students pursuing advanced degrees.

“Hawaiʻi State FCU remains committed to helping our keiki succeed, whether it’s through our teacher grant program or the Lowell Kalapa Scholarship program which was created more than 20 years ago,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “Congratulations to these deserving scholarship recipients. We wish them all the best as they continue on their academic journey.”

The scholarship recipients were selected based on financial need, academic merit and extracurricular activities. This year, one recipient is an incoming freshman, seven are attending graduate school, and the remaining 12 are returning undergraduates. The following is a list of the 2021 Lowell Kalapa Scholarship recipients who attended public or private high schools on Oahu and Maui:

Kobey Arai, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā

University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā Seth Arakawa , Oregon State University

, Oregon State University Logan Brown ,University of San Francisco

,University of San Francisco Cierralyn Cabral , University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Irelyn Carba , University of Nevada – Las Vegas

, University of Nevada – Las Vegas Nalehua O Puna Donlin , University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā

, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā Jailynn Hale , Chaminade University of Honolulu

, Chaminade University of Honolulu Gabriella Johnson , University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu

, University of Hawaiʻi at West Oʻahu Keahi Kahui , University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā

, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā Sheri Komori , Pacific University

, Pacific University Deonna Lee Loy , Chaminade University of Honolulu

, Chaminade University of Honolulu Skylar Lee-Stefanov , University of California at Irvine

, University of California at Irvine Charlise Limjoco-Ragasa , University of Washington

, University of Washington Kamehalani Ortiz , University of Hawaii at West Oʻahu

, University of Hawaii at West Oʻahu Malulani Paiste , University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā

, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoā Kristin Paleka , Grand Canyon University

, Grand Canyon University Alexis Pasion , Hawaiʻi Pacific University

, Hawaiʻi Pacific University Madisyn Polendey , Chaminade University of Honolulu

, Chaminade University of Honolulu Trixie Rosal , Ohlone Community College

, Ohlone Community College Tatiana Soon, Colorado State University at Fort Collins

Established in 1996, Hawaiʻi State FCU’s Lowell Kalapa Scholarship Program has awarded nearly $900,000 in scholarships to help Hawaiʻi’s best and brightest students pursue their higher education goals. For more information about the scholarship program, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/scholarships.