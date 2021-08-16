A Lahaina man is in police custody after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman and stabbed her in a bathroom in West Maui.

The incident was reported at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in the area of Lahaina Harbor. Police say they responded to a report of a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found Alfred Pasley, 54, of Lahaina, detained by several bystanders.

Police say the victim had been exiting a bathroom stall when Pasley exited an opposing stall while holding a knife. According to police reports, Pasley forced the victim into a stall where he attempted to sexually assault her.

“A struggle ensued, injuring the victim’s hand. The victim screamed for help, prompting bystanders and family members to come to her aid,” police said in a press release this morning.

The victim was treated on scene by medic personnel, then sought further treatment on her own.

Pasley was taken into police custody without incident and placed under arrest on suspicion of: one count of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree sexual assault, one count of Kidnapping, one count of second degree assault, and one count of first degree terroristic threatening. Bail was set at $72,000.

The investigation is ongoing.