Crime Statistics

Lahaina Man Held on $72,000 for Alleged Attempted Murder and Sexual Assault

August 16, 2021, 11:17 AM HST
* Updated August 16, 1:46 PM
13 Comments
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A Lahaina man is in police custody after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman and stabbed her in a bathroom in West Maui.

The incident was reported at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in the area of Lahaina Harbor. Police say they responded to a report of a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found Alfred Pasley, 54, of Lahaina, detained by several bystanders.

Police say the victim had been exiting a bathroom stall when Pasley exited an opposing stall while holding a knife. According to police reports, Pasley forced the victim into a stall where he attempted to sexually assault her.

“A struggle ensued, injuring the victim’s hand. The victim screamed for help, prompting bystanders and family members to come to her aid,” police said in a press release this morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim was treated on scene by medic personnel, then sought further treatment on her own.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pasley was taken into police custody without incident and placed under arrest on suspicion of: one count of second degree attempted murder, one count of first degree sexual assault, one count of Kidnapping, one count of second degree assault, and one count of first degree terroristic threatening. Bail was set at $72,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (13)
Trending Now
1Aug. 15, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 845 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 4 Deaths 2Unattended Death: Human Remains Found in Spreckelsville 3Maui Man Arrested for Alleged Quarantine Violation Upon Return from Los Angeles 4Maui Demonstration Seeking Medical Freedom Attracts Hundreds for 2nd Time This Week 5Aug. 14, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 791 New Cases in Hawai‘i, 1 Death 6DOH Asks Hawai‘i Public to “Prepare like you would for a hurricane or natural disaster”