Maui News
Honoapi‘ilani Traffic Accident: All Clear
August 17, 2021, 12:50 PM HST
Update: 1:53 p.m. 8.17.21
The accident reported earlier this afternoon on the Honoapiʻilani Highway has since been cleared. Both lanes are open for travel as of 1:53 p.m.
Posted: 12:44 p.m. 8.17.21
Honoapiʻilani Highway Advisory: Motorists are asked to use caution while driving on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the “Pali lookout.” Maui police say there’s a motor vehicle accident in the area and first responders are on scene.
Initial reports indicate the accident involved a motorcyclist. Vehicles were moved to the side, but first responders were partially blocking the Lahaina bound lane at last report.
*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
