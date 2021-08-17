Maui Now graphic.

Update: 1:53 p.m. 8.17.21

The accident reported earlier this afternoon on the Honoapiʻilani Highway has since been cleared. Both lanes are open for travel as of 1:53 p.m.

Posted: 12:44 p.m. 8.17.21

Honoapiʻilani Highway Advisory: Motorists are asked to use caution while driving on the Honoapiʻilani Highway near the “Pali lookout.” Maui police say there’s a motor vehicle accident in the area and first responders are on scene.

Initial reports indicate the accident involved a motorcyclist. Vehicles were moved to the side, but first responders were partially blocking the Lahaina bound lane at last report.

