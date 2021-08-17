Hale Kaiola project renderings. PC: Alaula Real Estate / alaularealestade.com

Alaula Builders is working through the last steps of the permitting process and is expecting to break ground this summer on Hale Kaiola, 20 affordable workforce duplexes on three acres in North Kīhei, according to a company email.

Later this year, Alaula will hold a lottery to select the applicants who will be offered an opportunity to secure one of the 40 units at Hale Kaiola, at the corner of Kaiola Place and ʻOhukai Road, a few blocks mauka from Mai Poina ‘Oe Ia’u and Kalepolepo Beach Park.

Applications for the lottery are now being accepted. To be eligible, applicants must currently reside on Maui and earn between 80 and 140 percent of the median area income (as determined by the Department of Housing and Human Concerns). Currently, this translates to a total household income of $78,000 to $136,500 for residential, multifamily housing.

Construction is expected to run though Spring 2022, with new homeowners expected to move in by summer 2022.

Units will be available in 2- or 3-bedrooms, ranging from 730 to 1,240 square feet.

The new complex will utilize sustainable design and technology, incorporating open design and green community gathering spaces complete with gazebos, grills and a playground. The development was planned to take advantage of Maui’s natural cooling elements, directional trade winds and natural shading sources, to lower the overall energy consumption for future residents.

To learn more and stay up to date on the progress, visit alaularealestate.com.