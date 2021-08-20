Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools and complex areas reported a total of 383 confirmed staff and student cases between Aug. 14 and 19. This is 58 more cases than what was reported the week before.

For 276 of the cases this week, the infected individual was not on a campus during the infectious period, an indication that the Department’s mitigation strategies — including staying home when sick — are working to help prevent spread at schools.

of the cases this week, the infected individual was on a campus during the infectious period, an indication that the Department’s mitigation strategies — including staying home when sick — are working to help prevent spread at schools. There were 90 student cases and 17 staff cases during the reporting week where the individual was on a campus while infectious.

The weekly report that is typically released on Fridays, was released Thursday instead due to Statehood Day.

In Maui County, there were 57 cases reported over the six-day period, with the most cases this week occurring at Molokaʻi High where six confirmed cases and one probable infection was reported, followed by five cases each at Kīhei and Pōmaikaʻi elementary schools.

44 in the Baldwin-Kekaulike Maui complex area: 5 Kīhei Elementary; 5 Pōmaikaʻi Elementary; 4 ʻĪao Intermediate; 4 Waiheʻe Elementary; 4 Kalama Intermediate; 4 Kekaulike High; 3 Maui Waena Intermediate; 3 Puʻu Kukui Elementary; 2 Haʻikū Elementary; 2 Kahului Elementary; 2 Maui High; 1 Lihikai Elementary; 1 Makawao Elementary; 1 Pāʻia Elementary; 1 Pukalani Elementary (+1 probable); 1 Wailuku Elementary.

5 Kīhei Elementary; 5 Pōmaikaʻi Elementary; 4 ʻĪao Intermediate; 4 Waiheʻe Elementary; 4 Kalama Intermediate; 4 Kekaulike High; 3 Maui Waena Intermediate; 3 Puʻu Kukui Elementary; 2 Haʻikū Elementary; 2 Kahului Elementary; 2 Maui High; 1 Lihikai Elementary; 1 Makawao Elementary; 1 Pāʻia Elementary; 1 Pukalani Elementary (+1 probable); 1 Wailuku Elementary. 13 cases in the Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi complex area: 6 Molokaʻi High (+1 probable); 3 Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary; 1 Hāna High & Elementary; 1 King Kamehameha III Elementary; and 1 Lahainaluna High.

Maui Cases between Aug. 14-19 include the following:

Baldwin-Kekaulike Maui Complex COVID infections, Aug. 14-19, 2021. (Complex area; school name; case count; date case reported; last date the individual was on a HIDOE campus; island)

Hāna-Lahainaluna-Lānaʻi-Molokaʻi Complex COVID infections, Aug. 14-19, 2021. (Complex area; school name; case count; date case reported; last date the individual was on a HIDOE campus; island)

In addition to the weekly report, the Department of Education reports that schools also make the following notifications for all confirmed and probable cases: