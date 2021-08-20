Maui Behavioral Health Resources’s three partner agencies — Aloha House, Maui Youth & Family Services and Malama Family Recovery Center — all received new 3-year accreditations. Photo Courtesy: MBHR

Aloha House, Maui Youth & Family Services and Malama Family Recovery Center have received new 3-year accreditations from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

The three agencies are partners under the nonprofit umbrella Maui Behavioral Health Resources.

As part of the accreditation, each agency went through a rigorous review of policies and procedures regarding client care, treatment protocols, staff management, fiscal management, fundraising and facilities upkeep and management.

“Our staff work hard every day to give the best possible care to our clients,” said Jud Cunningham, the nonprofit umbrella’s Chief Executive Officer. “This new accreditation shows they are meeting, and often exceeding, the standards, while addressing the needs of our community and continually improving our programs.”

CARF is a private, nonprofit international organization founded in 1966 to promote quality rehabilitation services by establishing standards for organizations to use as guidelines in developing and offering programs to consumers. Typically, the accreditation process applies CARF’s internationally recognized standards during on-site surveys conducted by peer surveyors. This year, due to the pandemic, the surveys were conducted virtually.

Aloha House, Malama Family Recovery Center and Maui Youth & Family Services all provide mental health and substance abuse treatment to Maui residents. After operating independently for many years, the three agencies merged in 2008 to share and maximize their expertise, reduce overhead costs and eliminate service duplication. Together, the three agencies annually provide services to nearly 8,000 individuals in the Maui community. Learn more at www.MBHR.org.