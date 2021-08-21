Maui Surf Forecast for August 21, 2021
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Frequent showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda will keep moderate surf along east facing shores today. Surf along east facing shores will start to build today from locally generated wind waves as the remnant low moves near the islands. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain tonight into Sunday, before reaching the western islands Sunday night into Monday. How large the waves become is highly dependent on the eventual track and strength of the low over the coming days.
The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate-period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com