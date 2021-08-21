Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:21 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:04 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:56 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 08:01 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:08 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda will keep moderate surf along east facing shores today. Surf along east facing shores will start to build today from locally generated wind waves as the remnant low moves near the islands. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain tonight into Sunday, before reaching the western islands Sunday night into Monday. How large the waves become is highly dependent on the eventual track and strength of the low over the coming days.

The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate-period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.