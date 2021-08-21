Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:21 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Frequent showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:04 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:56 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Frequent showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 08:01 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The medium period easterly swell from former Tropical Cyclone Linda will keep moderate surf along east facing shores today. Surf along east facing shores will start to build today from locally generated wind waves as the remnant low moves near the islands. Surf heights may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain tonight into Sunday, before reaching the western islands Sunday night into Monday. How large the waves become is highly dependent on the eventual track and strength of the low over the coming days. 


The current south swell will continue to slowly decline over the next couple of days. A series of small, moderate-period south swells will prevent surf from going flat into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




