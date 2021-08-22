A youth anti-bullying and suicide prevention program, Defenders Connect, will be offered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23, 24 and 26 via Zoom.

It is a training program for students in the 7-12 grade that focuses on identifying individuals victimized by bullying and contemplating suicide, and offering support for them and their families. Participants will learn the warning signs, risk and protective factors, how to connect personally with those being bullied and with suicidal thoughts and to funnel them to local and national resources.

There also will be information on the “Bullying Circle,” bystanders and other parties involved in a bullying situation, and how to step in to help and to report an online cyberbully.

The program is free. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2RMZtXb.

For more information, contact MEO Youth Services at 808-243-4315 or email [email protected]