NOAA/NWS.

“The remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Linda are expected to move through the islands between today and Monday night, bringing with it the potential for heavy rains that may result in flash flooding, and accompanied by locally breezy winds,” according to the latest forecast issued by the National Weather Service.

The smaller islands from Maui to Kauaʻi appear to be in “direct line” to experience the worst impacts of what forecasters are calling a “potent weather system.” “Even the Big Island, which appears to be to the south of the low’s track, will likely experience bouts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.”

In a Forecast Discussion issued by the NWS at 8:35 p.m., the NWS said a “very gloomy forecast” has the potential of impacting the vast majority of the population.

“Loops of satellite imagery show the very prominent circulation associated with a gale low that appears to be centered about 90 miles east of Hāna. This low, which has been moving west at about 10 mph, has a large area of thunderstorms with tops in excess of 50 thousand feet to the north of the circulation center. Outer rainbands with heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds are also emanating from this low toward the west and southwest at this time,” according to the NWS.

Rainbands are already impacting the portions of the northern Big Island, Maui, Lānaʻi, and Molokaʻi.

Rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected across the state, with localized amounts of 6-10 inches possible in some areas. PC: NOAA/NWS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Since this system has tropical origins, it has likely corralled significant deep moisture within its inner core,” forecasters said. “As the strong winds and the deep tropical moisture begin to interact with the islands as the night progresses, there will be a serious deterioration in the weather conditions from east to west.”



“Based on the latest track guidance, we believe the center of the low will be on Maui’s doorstep some time after midnight HST. It will continue to bring its heavy rain and gusty winds across the rest of Maui County through early Monday morning,” according to the NWS forecast discussion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Unfortunately for Oʻahu, this means that by daybreak Monday, the weather will likely take a serious turn for the worst. Since the track of the low center could be just south of the island, flooding rains with heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds could make the morning commute very challenging,” forecasters said, noting that these conditions could persist for several hours.

The NWS says these “adverse weather conditions” will also likely spread to Kauaʻi during the daytime hours Monday, where”thunderstorms could also produce flash flooding and strong gusty winds.”



A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the state through Monday night. A Wind Advisory, which includes wind gusts to 50 mph, has also been issued for all of the smaller islands from Maui to Kauaʻi.

“In addition, the thunderstorms have been in the northern side of the gale low, so this may put Oahu and Kauai in some of the heaviest rainfall. Note that for Maui County, the steadily backing wind profile as the low passes will lead to highly variable conditions with some areas experiencing light or variable winds with intermittent higher wind gusts, especially in thunderstorms,” NWS forecasters said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Forecasters say the weather is expected to improve with a return to a more trade wind pattern starting Tuesday, and lasting through the second half of the week.