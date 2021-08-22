Awalau Beach cleanup, West Maui. Photo credit: Patrick Wardle/Surfrider Maui (8.21.21)

An estimated 1,200 pounds of trash was cleaned up from West Maui’s Awalua Beach on Saturday, in an effort organized by Surfrider Foundation Maui Chapter.

Close in proximity to several popular surfing spots, Awalua Beach is located between Olowalu and Launiupoko.

“While it was sad to see so much trash, we are thankful for the support of every community member who showed up,” said Enzo Magliozzi, beach cleanup coordinator for Surfrider Maui. “We can all be part of the solution and help restore our coastlines, one beach at a time.”

Awalau Beach cleanup, West Maui. Photo credit: Patrick Wardle/Surfrider Maui (8.21.21)

Sixty-five volunteers collected a range of items during the three hour effort including: 1,200 paper napkins or toilet paper, 510 cigarette butts, 209 glass beverage bottles, 160 plastic fragments larger than a dime, 135 metal bottle caps, 121 non-beverage plastic bottles, 95 plastic food wrappers, 91 glass fragments, 88 aluminum beverage cans, and more.

Awalau Beach cleanup, West Maui. Photo credit: Patrick Wardle/Surfrider Maui (8.21.21)

Snacks and beverages for the Awalua Beach cleanup were donated by Pauwela Beverage Co., Moku Roots, and Shaka Pizza.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surfrider Maui’s next beach cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 at Sugar Beach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit maui.surfrider.org or follow Surfrider Maui on Instagram @surfridermaui.