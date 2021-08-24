West Side

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. East winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 67 to 75. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 67. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 66 to 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 84 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 66 to 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 66. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 74 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 74 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Showery conditions will continue over the western end of the state this morning as the remnants of former Hurricane Linda begin to pull away from the state. A return of breezy trade winds and drier air filling in from east to west is expected thereafter, which should remain in place into the second half of the week. Trade winds may relax into the light to moderate range over the upcoming weekend as a trough approaches from the east.

Discussion

Morning radar and satellite data showed a remnant trough associated with former Hurricane Linda positioned southwest of Kauai tracking west-southwestward at 10 to 20 mph. Although most of the heavier showers associated with this feature are remaining south of Kauai, some are managing to spread ashore occasionally along the windward and south sides of the island. Rainfall rates, however, have remained on the light side, which should continue through the early morning hours today as the remnant trough begins to shift away from the state.

Guidance remains in good agreement and shows a return of breezy easterly trade winds along with some drier air filling in from east to west through the day, which should hold into the second half of the week. Clouds and showers will return to the typical windward and mauka locations each day, with the best coverage overnight through the morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.

The long-range guidance depicts the gradient over the region relaxing Friday through the weekend as an upper low and broad surface trough move in from the east. Trades may back off enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established Sunday into early next week. Rainfall accumulations should remain on the light side through this period due to plenty of low- to mid-level dry air depicted and the better instability remaining off to the north near the upper low.

Aviation

High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place during the next 24 hours. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, mainly this morning, with rather dry conditions expected statewide by this afternoon.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for mountain obscuration across windward sections of Oahu, Molokai, Maui, Big Island and all of Kauai. Conditions should improve by late morning.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low level turbulence over and downwind of the terrain. This AIRMET will likely hold in place into Wednesday.

Marine

A weak low southwest of Oahu has opened up into a trough roughly 160 miles southwest of Honolulu and it is quickly advancing west. The strongest winds have primarily been north of the low’s center with the latest ASCAT satellite passes depicting wide swaths of 25 knot northeasterlies within the island channels and windward waters from Maui County westward. Therefore, the Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for most Hawaiian coastal waters (sans the windward Big Island zone) in response to these strong winds associated with the departing trough in tandem with high pressure building in from the north. The SCA will likely be allowed to expire over the western waters early this evening but will remain up over the typical windy waters surrounding Maui County and southern Big Island waters through Wednesday afternoon. Winds will weaken during the second half of the week as the high moves further northeast and further away from the state.

The recent elevated east swell and subsequent high east facing shore surf is significantly falling off and this has allowed the High Surf Advisory to expire this morning. South shore surf from a moderate period south swell that arrived Sunday will subside later today. A mix of very small, long and moderate period south swells propagating up from a series of weekend Southern Hemisphere near gale lows will be arriving through early next week. A slightly larger south swell this weekend will bump up south surf another foot or two on faces. No other significant swells are expected for the remainder of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters.

