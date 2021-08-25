Tourists congestion along Hāna Highway June 10, 2021. PC: courtesy

To assist with an increase in COVID-19 cases in Hāna, a donation drive for items to help Hāna residents with personal protective items and support families in quarantine will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kahului Shopping Center in the parking lot near Burger King.

In coordination with Hāna-based grassroots Project Ho’omana whose volunteers have been at the frontlines of supporting the East Maui community during the pandemic, organizers of the Kōkua Hāna donation drive will collect disposable face masks, disposable gloves, sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes.

With limited supplies in remote Hāna, donations of household items are being sought for families in quarantine. Items such as paper towels, laundry soap, dish washing soap, toilet paper, trash bags, zip lock storage bags, paper plates, and disposable utensils will be accepted.

Because of the different dietary and health needs, no food will be accepted. Donations of gift cards from supermarkets and major retail stores are welcome.

Safety measures will be in place during the event. Anyone contributing items at Saturday’s Kōkua Hāna donation drive will be asked to remain in their vehicle and utilize a marked drive-through lane, wear a mask when handing your donation to a volunteer or indicate if your donated item is in the back seat or trunk of the vehicle.

“Having support from across Maui as our Hāna community deals with the current situation is incredibly heartwarming and we want to let people know their aloha for Hāna and all of East Maui is truly appreciated,” said Lei Perry, who along with her two daughters Hāna High School students Pristine and Tyra-Li, founded Project Ho’omana in 2020. Since Project Ho’omana began its work, the sisters have logged more than 900 hours providing organizing leadership and distributing support throughout East Maui including food distribution in coordination with the Maui Food Bank.

“The pandemic response work by Project Ho’omana volunteers is an example of community folks taking on the responsibility of helping others without hesitation. We know that East Maui is a resilient community, Saturday’s Kōkua Hāna donation drive is just one way many others can help support those in need during these unprecedented times,” said Mahina Martin, volunteer event organizer.

“We want to offer our mahalo to A&B properties for the use of Kahului Shopping Center, to Hāna Community Association and Na’auao Traffic Control for their support, and to and our fellow Mauians who are planning to make a donation on Saturday,” she said.

For event information, call or text 385-1221 or 214-0362.